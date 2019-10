Also available on the NBC app

Feeling lonely this holiday season? This spoof of commercials for escorts and call girls suggests you visit an airport where sultry TSA agents (Bill Hader, Kenan Thompson, Bobby Moynihan) will make it their business to touch yours. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Steve Higgins Nasim Pedrad Abby Elliott Kristen Wiig Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Kenan Thompson