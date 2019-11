Also available on the NBC app

During a routine checkup, a man (Louis C.K.) asks his doctor (Mike O'Brien) to check for a Darth Vader action figure in his butt, and others (Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant) make the same request too. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Mike O’Brien Louis C.K. Aidy Bryant Kenan Thompson Beck Bennett