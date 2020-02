Also available on the NBC app

Teenage girl Angie (Cecily Strong) describes her date with Billy Zuccarelli (Justin Bieber). Through her story, Angie reveals that Billy didn't know how to open a car door, thought he saw a witch and is actually 11 years old. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Kate McKinnon Vanessa Bayer Aidy Bryant Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Cecily Strong Fred Armisen Justin Bieber Kenan Thompson Taran Killam Tim Robinson

S38 E13 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved