In this series of screen tests for the film adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey, a cavalcade of ill-suited celebrities try out for the leading roles. Each pair is more unsuitable for the role than the last. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Beck Bennett John Milhiser Kate McKinnon Aidy Bryant Bobby Moynihan Kyle Mooney Miley Cyrus Noel Wells Noel Wells Taran Killam Taran Killam

