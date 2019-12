Also available on the NBC app

Charles Daniels (Bill Hader) attempts to film a commercial in an impoverished village, asking for 39-cent charitable donations. The townspeople (Kenan Thompson, Jay Pharoah, Sasheer Zamata) think he should ask for more money. [Season 40, 2014]

Appearing: Bill Hader Jay Pharoah Kenan Thompson Sasheer Zamata Leslie Jones Vanessa Bayer