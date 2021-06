Also available on the nbc app

In honor of Black History Month, three students (Jay Pharoah, Sasheer Zamata, Kenan Thompson) sing a song that offers 28 reasons to hug a black guy today. Reason number one: they deserve a chance. Reasons two through 28: slavery. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Bobby Moynihan Noël Wells Jay Pharoah Kate McKinnon Sasheer Zamata

S39 E14 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

