Also available on the nbc app

A newly emancipated slave, Cecil (Jay Pharoah), finds it hard adjusting to life as a free man in the American South. His white friend Zachary (Edward Norton) tries to explain to him the "price of being free." [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Aidy Bryant Jay Pharoah Kate McKinnon Miley Cyrus Taran Killam Vanessa Bayer

S39 E4 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved