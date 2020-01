Also available on the NBC app

Kanye West addresses his recent rude behavior at award shows on BET's 106 and Park. The hosts then cut to clips of the rapper interrupting award shows and footage of him throwing a tantrum backstage at "Saturday Night Live." [Season 33, 2007]

Appearing: Kanye West Lorne Michaels Amy Poehler Bill Hader Bryan Tucker Jason Sudeikis John Lutz Kenan Thompson Maya Rudolph Will Forte Will Forte

S33 E1 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-