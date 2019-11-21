Raines
S1 E303/30/07

Reconstructing Alice
When Alice, a homeless woman, is found murdered in an alley, Raines' investigation leads him to a trail of deception, fraud and murder. Laurie Metcalf guest stars.

Appearing:Jeff RainesMatt LewisNicole CrumleyLinda LanceDov BoyerMalik LincolnMadeleine Kohl
Episodes (7)

S1 E1 | 03/15/07
Pilot
S1 E2 | 03/22/07
Meet Juan Doe
S1 E3 | 03/30/07
Reconstructing Alice
S1 E4 | 04/06/07
Stone Dead
S1 E5 | 04/13/07
The Fifth Step
S1 E6 | 04/20/07
Inner Child
S1 E7 | 04/27/07
Closure
