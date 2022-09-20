Main Content

S1 E109/19/22

July 13th, 1985

A new team assembles to restart the Quantum Leap project. Lead physicist Ben Song takes an unauthorized leap into 1985 as the team scrambles to figure out what happened and how to get him back.

TV-14Drama
Appearing:Raymond LeeCaitlin BassettErnie HudsonMason Alexander ParkNanrisa Lee
