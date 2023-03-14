Main Content

S1 E1503/13/23

Ben Song for the Defense

When Ben leaps into a harried public defender, he must keep an innocent teenager accused of murder out of prison. Jenn puts her legal expertise to the test as she steps in as the hologram.

Appearing:Raymond LeeCaitlin BassettErnie HudsonMason Alexander ParkNanrisa Lee
