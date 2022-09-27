Main Content

Quantum Leap
S1 E209/26/22

Atlantis

Ben finds himself headed into orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 1995. Addison confides to Ian about a discovery and finds herself at odds with Magic and Jenn.

TV-14S1 E2 43 minDrama Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Raymond LeeCaitlin BassettErnie HudsonMason Alexander ParkNanrisa Lee
