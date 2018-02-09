Punky Brewster
S3 E1312/07/87

Unhooking Henry
Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) discovers Henry (George Gaynes) has been taking sleeping pills every night for the past six months and tries to help him break his addiction to the pills. Meshach Taylor guest stars.

S3 E1 | 11/02/87
Punky's Big Story
S3 E2 | 11/05/87
Beer and Buffalos Don't Mix
S3 E3 | 11/06/87
Hands Across the Halls
S3 E4 | 11/10/87
Best Friends
S3 E5 | 11/13/87
Fighting City Hall
S3 E6 | 11/16/87
My Fair Punky
S3 E7 | 11/17/87
The Anniversary
S3 E8 | 11/20/87
Tangled Web
S3 E9 | 11/25/87
Punky's Porker
S3 E10 | 12/02/87
So Long, Studio
S3 E11 | 12/03/87
Help Wanted
S3 E12 | 12/04/87
Remember When
S3 E13 | 12/07/87
Unhooking Henry
S3 E14 | 12/08/87
Open Door, Broken Heart: Part 1
S3 E15 | 12/09/87
Open Door, Broken Heart: Part 2
S3 E16 | 12/10/87
The Nun's Story
S3 E17 | 12/10/87
Crushed
S3 E18 | 12/10/87
Going to Camp
