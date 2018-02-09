Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) discovers Henry (George Gaynes) has been taking sleeping pills every night for the past six months and tries to help him break his addiction to the pills. Meshach Taylor guest stars.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc punky brewster, watch punky brewster episode, soleil moon frye punky, george gaynes henry, cherie johnson, susie garrett betty johnson, ami foster margaux, brandon dog, unhooking henry, meshach taylor
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.