Punky Brewster
WATCH EVERY EPISODE

S4 E1905/25/88

The Dilemma
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) finds herself in a difficult situation when she ends up with two dates on the same day, so she attempts to juggle both dates without either boy knowing about the other. Chad Allen guest stars.

Appearing:
Tags: nbc punky brewster, watch punky brewster episode, soleil moon frye punky, george gaynes henry, cherie johnson, susie garrett betty johnson, brandon dog, ami foster margaux, the dilemma, chad allen
S4 E1922 minTV-PGFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Season 4
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4

Episodes (21)

S4 E1 | 05/01/88
Tons of Fun
S4 E2 | 05/01/88
Divorce Anderson Style
S4 E3 | 05/01/88
The Metamorphosis
S4 E4 | 05/02/88
Poor Margaux
S4 E5 | 05/03/88
Brandon's Commercial
S4 E6 | 05/04/88
Passed Away at Punky's Place
S4 E7 | 05/05/88
Christmas Hero
S4 E8 | 05/06/88
Cosmetic Scam
S4 E9 | 05/09/88
See You in Court
S4 E10 | 05/10/88
Radio Daze
S4 E11 | 05/12/88
Dear Diary
S4 E12 | 05/13/88
The Reading Game
S4 E13 | 05/16/88
Ouch
S4 E14 | 05/17/88
No, No, We Won't Go
S4 E15 | 05/18/88
Bad Dog
S4 E16 | 05/19/88
Vice Versa
S4 E17 | 05/23/88
Wimped Out
S4 E18 | 05/24/88
One Plus Tutor Is Three
S4 E19 | 05/25/88
The Dilemma
S4 E20 | 05/26/88
What's Your Sign?
S4 E21 | 05/27/88
Wedding Bells for Brandon
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.