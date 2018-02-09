Punky's Big Story

Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) is disappointed when her teacher, Mrs. Winston, assigns her to write the human interest column for their class newspaper, so she turns it into a gossip column. Alice Ghostley guest stars.
