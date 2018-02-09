Milk Does A Body Good

Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) and Cherie (Cherie Johnson) discover all is not as it seems with their new friend Julie when they see her picture on a milk carton listing her as a missing child. Candace Cameron guest stars.
