Punky Brewster
S2 E1403/02/86

Changes: Part 5
Henry (George Gaynes) successfully obtains a loan to rebuild his studio, but Punky's (Soleil Moon Frye) new foster mother announces that their new "family" will be moving to Europe. Earl Boen guest stars.

S2 E14 | 25 min | TV-PG
Season 2
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4

Episodes (15)

S2 E1 | 09/15/85
The K.o. Kid
S2 E2 | 09/22/85
Punky's Treehouse
S2 E3 | 10/20/85
Perils Of Punky
S2 E4 | 11/10/85
The Search
S2 E5 | 11/17/85
Love Thy Neighbor
S2 E6 | 11/24/85
The Gift
S2 E7 | 12/01/85
Milk Does A Body Good
S2 E8 | 01/05/86
Urban Fear
S2 E9 | 01/12/86
Girls Will Be Boys
S2 E10 | 01/19/86
Cherie Lifesaver
S2 E11 | 02/09/86
Changes: Part 1 and Part 2
S2 E12 | 02/16/86
Changes: Part 3
S2 E13 | 02/23/86
Changes: Part 4
S2 E14 | 03/02/86
Changes: Part 5
S2 E15 | 03/09/86
Accidents Happen
