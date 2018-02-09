Henry (George Gaynes) gives Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) a magic nickel to help with her fear of shots. On a night Henry has set aside for a special TV program, Punky cannot fall asleep.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc punky brewster, watch punky brewster episode, soleil moon frye punky, george gaynes henry, cherie johnson, susie garrett betty johnson, sandy brandon the wonder dog, ami foster margaux, punky brewster season 1 episode 8, a visit to the doctor, go to sleep
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.