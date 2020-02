Also available on the NBC app

When a boy is found dead at an upscale preschool, Jane and Calderon work to find out if it was an accident or homicide. Rivera calls on Duffy to keep her company while working a case. Jane uses a personal experience from her past to solve the crime.

Appearing: Maria Timoney Aidan Sweeney Brian Duffy Tim Blando Kirk Calderon Damon Velerio Peter Timoney