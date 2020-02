Also available on the NBC app

Jane and Reg leave the city when the parents of a young girl are found murdered in a hotel room. Jane has a hard time convincing the girl to speak with her about the man that killed her parents. Meanwhile, Reg and Jane find themselves in harm’s way.

Appearing: Maria Timoney Aidan Sweeney Brian Duffy Tim Blando Kirk Calderon Damon Velerio Peter Timoney