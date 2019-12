Also available on the NBC app

Jane and Evrard go to Chinatown to investigate a murder during a game of Mahjong. They can't seem to get a break on the case when a big-shot lawyer seems to make all the witnesses disappear. Meanwhile, Reg lets Matt in on a little secret about Jane.

Appearing: Maria Timoney Aidan Sweeney Brian Duffy Tim Blando Kirk Calderon Damon Velerio Peter Timoney