Jane and the team find out a jailed hit man may be responsible for the latest drive-by at a local store. Sweeney orders 24-hour-a-day security when a hit is ordered on one of their own. Meanwhile, Jane is a third wheel on an uncomfortable date.

Appearing: Maria Timoney Aidan Sweeney Brian Duffy Tim Blando Kirk Calderon Damon Velerio Peter Timoney