Things break down on Thanksgiving when Ginny (Anna Camp) discovers Adams (Tymberlee Hill) is hot for the date she brought for Ginny and Arthur's (Bradley Whitford) laptop turns up in Reverend Jax's (Rizwan Manji) bag.

Appearing: Bradley Whitford Anna Camp Will Greenberg Geno Segers Tymberlee Hill Rizwan Manji

S1 E9 2 min Highlight Comedy Primetime

2019