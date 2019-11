Also available on the NBC app

After Pastor Magnus invites the Second First Choir to perform at the Church of Perpetual Praise, Arthur resolves to sound better than ever to spite him. Ginny spirals when Arthur adds a new singer from her past to the choir.

Available until 09/21/20

Appearing: Bradley Whitford Anna Camp Will Greenberg Geno Segers Tymberlee Hill Rizwan Manji

S1 E7 22 min TV-PG Full Episode Comedy Primetime

2019