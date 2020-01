Also available on the NBC app

At the regional choir competition in Lexington, Arthur relishes the opportunity to finally stick it to his old rival when the unexpected happens. Presented with a surprise job offer, Ginny doubts her worth before her interview. Adams moves on.

Available until 09/21/20

Appearing: Bradley Whitford Anna Camp Will Greenberg Geno Segers Tymberlee Hill Rizwan Manji

S1 E13 22 min TV-14 Full Episode Comedy Primetime

2019