At Conley Fork's annual pageant, judge Arthur tries not to show favoritism toward Cash, in spite of pressure from Ginny. Reverend Jax wonders if Adams should address the unflattering rumors about how her marriage ended.

Available until 09/21/20

Appearing: Bradley Whitford Anna Camp Will Greenberg Geno Segers Tymberlee Hill Rizwan Manji

S1 E11 22 min TV-PG Full Episode Comedy Primetime

2019