Arthur gets a surprise visit from his former Princeton colleague, causing him to re-examine his life in Conley Fork. The choir holds an all-night Hymn-A-Thon to raise money for regionals. Ginny attempts to prove that they are not dependent upon Arthur.

Appearing: Bradley Whitford Anna Camp Will Greenberg Geno Segers Tymberlee Hill Rizwan Manji

S1 E12 22 min TV-14 Full Episode Comedy Primetime

2019