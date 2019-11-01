Perfect Harmony
S1 E610/31/19

Halle-Boo-Yah
When Ginny tries to step into a new management role at work, Arthur helps her overcome her fears of inadequacy. And when Dwayne opts out of a long-standing Halloween tradition, Wayne fears that they are growing apart.

Appearing:Bradley WhitfordAnna CampWill GreenbergGeno SegersTymberlee HillRizwan Manji
Episodes (13)

S1 E13 | 01/23/20
Regionals
S1 E12 | 01/16/20
Hymn-A-Thon
S1 E11 | 01/09/20
Know When to Walk Away
S1 E10 | 12/12/19
Merry Jaxmas
S1 E9 | 11/21/19
Thanks-taking
S1 E8 | 11/14/19
Any Given Monday
S1 E7 | 11/07/19
Rivalry Week
S1 E6 | 10/31/19
S1 E5 | 10/24/19
It's Electric
S1 E4 | 10/17/19
Hunting Season
S1 E3 | 10/10/19
No Time for Losers
S1 E2 | 10/03/19
Fork Fest
S1 E1 | 09/26/19
Pilot
Clips (32)

Arthur's Best One-Liners - Perfect Harmony
CLIP 01/28/20
Cher's "Believe" + "Ave Maria" Mashup - Perfect Harmony
CLIP 01/23/20
NBC Comedy Theme Songs A Cappella Mashup - Perfect Harmony
CLIP 01/23/20
Arthur Gives the Choir a Pep Talk - Perfect Harmony
CLIP 01/23/20
The Best of Adams
CLIP 01/21/20
Things Get Weird When the Choir Goes Live - Perfect Harmony
CLIP 01/19/20
The Choir Stays Up All Night - Perfect Harmony
CLIP 01/16/20
Ginny Lectures Arthur on Privilege
CLIP 01/12/20
An Alien Sacrifice Must Be Chosen
CLIP 01/09/20
Anna Camp and More Play Target Practice
CLIP 01/07/20
Bollywood Carols Mashup: "Joy to the World/Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"
CLIP 12/15/19
Jax Loses His Mind to "Carol of the Bells"
CLIP 12/12/19
The Choir Comes Together on Thanksgiving
CLIP 11/24/19
Thanksgiving Chaos
CLIP 11/21/19
The Church Is Falling Apart
CLIP 11/17/19
Ginny Loves a Man with a Baby
CLIP 11/14/19
Ginny's Rival Is the Newest Choir Member
CLIP 11/10/19
The Choir Gets Some Unwanted Attention
CLIP 11/07/19
Arthur Goes Full Chippendale
CLIP 11/03/19
Best Halloween Prank Ever
CLIP 10/31/19
Arthur Reconciles with His Father-in-Law
CLIP 10/27/19
Ginny and Dwayne Make Up and Dance
CLIP 10/24/19
Dwayne and Wayne Hug it Out
CLIP 10/20/19
The First Day of Hunting Season
CLIP 10/17/19
Ginny Sings "Here You Come Again"
CLIP 10/13/19
Ginny Has a Case of Stage Fright
CLIP 10/10/19
Sometimes You Have to Wrestle a Pig
CLIP 10/06/19
When Not to Sanitize Your Hands
CLIP 10/03/19
He's Doing it Out of Spite
CLIP 09/26/19
A Sign from Beyond?
CLIP 09/26/19
First Look: Perfect Harmony
CLIP 09/04/19
Perfect Harmony - Official Trailer
CLIP 09/04/19
