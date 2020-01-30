Main Content

Peacemakers

S1 E408/20/03

Dead to Rights
Details
Using a new technique called ballistics, Stone and Finch reveal the innocence of a convicted murderer, but they must catch the real killer before the execution on the town's new hydraulic gallows takes place.

Appearing:
S1 E441 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
