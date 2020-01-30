Using a new technique called ballistics, Stone and Finch reveal the innocence of a convicted murderer, but they must catch the real killer before the execution on the town's new hydraulic gallows takes place.
Appearing:
Tags: peacemakers, peacemakers usa, peacemakers tv show, Western, western tv, tom berenger, peter o'meara, amy carlson, bellamy young, peacemakers 29 seconds, peacemakers season 1, peacemakers episode 4, watch peacemakers, usa, peacemakers western, peacemakers tv
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.