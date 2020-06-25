Tom (Aziz Ansari) gets Andy (Chris Pratt) and Ben (Adam Scott) to teach him basketball so he can relate to his Rent-A-Swag clients.
Appearing:
Tags: aziz ansari basketball, parks and rec tom, tom haverford parks and rec, tom learns basketball, parks and recreation, clip, amy poehler, aziz ansari, nick offerman, leslie knope, ron swanson, Aubrey plaza, chris pratt, adam scott, andy dwyer, parks and rec
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.