The Wrong Way to Consume Alcohol

Ron is beyond horrified when the guys pay a visit to Eagleton's hot new bar, Essence, which specializes in "molecular mixology."
Appearing:
Tags: parks and recreation, highlight, aziz ansari, nick offerman, tom, ron, ron swanson, rob lowe, chris traeger, chris pratt, andy dwyer, jerry, jim o'heir, ben's night, settlers of catan, molecular mixology, alcohol, wrong way to consume alcohol, whiskey infused lotion, adam scott, ben wyatt
S5 E102 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
Copyright 2012 Open 4 Business Productions, LLC. All rights reserved.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.