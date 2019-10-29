The Tammys Have a Prairie Drink-Off

Ron Swanson's (Nick Offerman) mom, Tammy (Paula Pell), and his ex, Tammy 1 (Patricia Clarkson), have an old-fashioned prairie drink-off. ("Ron and Tammys," Season 4, Episode 2)
Appearing:
Tags: parks and recreation, highlight, parks and rec, amy poehler, aziz ansari, nick offerman, rashida jones, leslie knope, ron swanson, aubrey plaza, chris pratt, adam scott, andy dwyer, drink-off, tammy 1 parks and rec, patricia clarkson, paula pell
S4 E23 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
2012 Open 4 Business Productions, LLC All rights reserved
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.