The Pawnee-Eagleton Unity Concert

The grand finale of the Unity Concert features an amazing list of guest performers, including Ginuwine, The Decemberists, Letters to Cleo, Land Ho, Mouse Rat, Duke Silver, and a hologram Lil' Sebastian!
Appearing:
Tags: parks and recreation, highlight, chris pratt, andy dwyer, lil sebastian, unity concert, pawnee-eagleton unity concert, tribute, hologram, grand finale, 5000 candles in the wind, duke silver, ron swanson, nick offerman, leslie knope, amy poehler, candles, ginuwine, mouserat, the decembrists, letters to cleo, land ho, guest performers, music
S6 E202 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
