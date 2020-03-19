Ben (Adam Scott) was the mayor of his small town at just 18 years old and tried to get a project called Ice Town off the ground. Trouble is, HE WAS 18 YEARS OLD!
Appearing:
Tags: ben wyatt, ice town, parks and recreation, highlight, amy poehler, aziz ansari, nick offerman, leslie knope, ron swanson, Aubrey plaza, chris pratt, adam scott, andy dwyer, parks and rec ann, Rashida Jones, parks and rec
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.