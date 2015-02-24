Ron's New Job

Experiencing a personal crisis as to what do with his life, Ron turns to Leslie for career advice - and the perfect assignment.
Appearing:
Tags: parks and recreation, highlight, amy poehler, leslie knope, nick offerman, ron swanson, pawnee, park, swings, hand holds, very good company, chairman, lagavulin, personal crossroads, workplace acquaintance proximity, pawnee national park, superintendent ron swanson, park rangers, nature, new job
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.