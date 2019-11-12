Parks and Recreation
WATCH EPISODES

Ron Tells Leslie "Don't Half-Ass Two Things"

CLIP11/12/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Ron Swanson tells Leslie Knope not to "half-ass two things, whole-ass one thing." ("Sweet Sixteen," Season 4, Episode 16)

Appearing:
Tags: parks and recreation, highlight, parks and rec, amy poehler, aziz ansari, nick offerman, Rashida Jones, leslie knope, ron swanson, Aubrey plaza, chris pratt, adam scott, andy dwyer, parks and rec, who plays ron swanson, half ass two things
S4 E161 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
2012 Open 4 Business Productions, LLC All rights reserved
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Ron Tells Leslie "Don't Half-Ass Two Things"
CLIP 11/12/19
Ron Swanson on Pawnee Today
CLIP 11/09/19
All the Politicians
CLIP 11/07/19
Leslie Meets Jerry's Family
CLIP 11/05/19
Ron Swanson's Birthday Surprise
CLIP 11/02/19
April's Creepy Friend, Orin
CLIP 10/31/19
The Tammys Have a Prairie Drink-Off
CLIP 10/29/19
Ann and Leslie's Snake Juice Fight
CLIP 10/26/19
Halloween Hijinks
CLIP 10/24/19
Pawnee Hosts Venezuela's Parks Department
CLIP 10/22/19
Ron and Chris Go to the Grocery Store
CLIP 10/19/19
Temptatious Tammy II
CLIP 10/17/19
Ron Swanson Visits Lagavulin Distillery
CLIP 10/16/19
Chris Coaches Andy for the Police Academy
CLIP 10/15/19
Treat Yo' Self Through the Years
CLIP 10/13/19
Ron Swanson Talks Taxes
CLIP 10/12/19
Johnny Karate: All the Super Awesome Moments
CLIP 10/10/19
Leslie's Road Trip Playlist for the Unsexiest of Rides
CLIP 10/08/19
Andy and April: Prom King and Queen
CLIP 10/05/19
Pawnee Rangers and Pawnee Goddesses
CLIP 10/01/19
April and Andy's Surprise Wedding
CLIP 09/28/19
Tom Haverford's Rules of Swag
CLIP 09/26/19
Tom's SkyMall Camping Hack
CLIP 09/24/19
Leslie Knope Walks on Ice
CLIP 09/21/19
Tom and Ann's Secret Valentine's Date
CLIP 09/17/19
Ron Swanson Reveals Duke Silver
CLIP 09/14/19
End of the World Celebration Party
CLIP 09/10/19
April and Ann Sing "Time After Time"
CLIP 09/07/19
Ron Swanson Pulls Out His Tooth
CLIP 09/03/19
The Cones of Dunshire
CLIP 08/31/19
All the Waffles
CLIP 08/24/19
Li'l Sebastian - Parks and Recreation (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 08/16/19
"Galentine's Day" Deleted Scenes
CLIP 02/11/19
The Farewell Season: Shooting the Final Scene
CLIP 03/07/15
From Script to Screen
CLIP 03/06/15
Behind the Scenes: April and Andy
CLIP 03/05/15
Behind the Scenes: Jim O'Heir Set Tour, Part 2
CLIP 03/04/15
Behind the Scenes: Jim O'Heir Set Tour, Part 1
CLIP 03/03/15
Shooting Parks on the Road
CLIP 03/02/15
Paunch Burger
CLIP 03/01/15
Wamapoke Casino
CLIP 02/27/15
Very Good Building and Development Company
CLIP 02/26/15
Mayoral Preparations
CLIP 02/25/15
A Surprise for Andy
CLIP 02/25/15
The Story of Mouse Rat
CLIP 02/25/15
Deleted Scene: A Fit for April
CLIP 02/25/15
Managing the Meagles
CLIP 02/25/15
Deleted Scene: Belly of the Beast
CLIP 02/25/15
Deleted Scene: Inspiring the Interns
CLIP 02/25/15
Deleted Scene: Breaking Ron Down
CLIP 02/25/15
Deleted Scene: Sexy Plan
CLIP 02/25/15
Deleted Scene: April's New Calling?
CLIP 02/25/15
Opposites Attract: The Ron and Leslie Mashup
CLIP 02/25/15
Andy's Barber
CLIP 02/25/15
Deleted Scene: Andy and April's Lobster Prank
CLIP 02/25/15
Man's Man: The Ron Swanson Mashup
CLIP 02/25/15
April Ludgate Mashup
CLIP 02/25/15
Ron's New Job
CLIP 02/24/15
Leslie's Finally Ready
CLIP 02/24/15
Johnny Karate Says Goodbye
CLIP 02/17/15
A New Beginning for Tom, Garry and Ron
CLIP 02/17/15
Candidate Cooks Up Controversy
CLIP 02/10/15
April and Leslie's Heart to Heart
CLIP 02/10/15
Donna, Ben and Gary's Big Day
CLIP 02/03/15
Gryzzl Goes Too Far
CLIP 01/27/15
Treat Yo Self Turnabout
CLIP 01/27/15
Ron's Terrible Confession
CLIP 01/20/15
Ron's Unkindest Cut for Leslie
CLIP 01/20/15
Ill-Fitting Tribute to Ben Wyatt
CLIP 01/13/15
Ron and Leslie De-program Jeremy Jamm
CLIP 01/13/15
Ron at the Distillery
CLIP 04/30/14
Ron Wants to Buy a House
CLIP 04/29/14
Ron's Journey
CLIP 04/28/14
Andy at Stonehenge
CLIP 04/27/14
The Hapley Group
CLIP 04/26/14
Deleted Scene: Ben and the Iron Throne
CLIP 04/25/14
Tourists
CLIP 04/25/14
Leslie Knope: An Extraordinary Journey
CLIP 04/25/14
Hello Ron Swanson
CLIP 04/25/14
Ann & Chris: A Love Story
CLIP 04/25/14
April's All-Time Insults for Ann
CLIP 04/25/14
Deleted Scene: Andy's "Sudden Death" Song
CLIP 04/25/14
100 Words with Ron Swanson
CLIP 04/25/14
Ron Swanson: Future Father of the Year
CLIP 04/25/14
Tonight We Eat Pork
CLIP 04/25/14
The Pawnee-Eagleton Unity Concert
CLIP 04/24/14
Triple Threat
CLIP 04/17/14
Ben's Spirit Animal
CLIP 04/10/14
Leslie's Big News
CLIP 04/10/14
Prom Night
CLIP 04/03/14
Andy and April Do Prom
CLIP 04/02/14
Leslie's Galentine's Day Brunch
CLIP 03/20/14
The Pawnee New City Slogan Forum
CLIP 03/13/14
Tear Down This Wall
CLIP 03/06/14
Anniversary Gift Exchange
CLIP 02/27/14
Best Friends Forever and Ever
CLIP 01/30/14
A Chard Day's Night
CLIP 01/23/14
Ben the Prankster
CLIP 01/16/14
Councilman Dexhardt is a Bad Boy
CLIP 01/09/14
Ben Invents The Cones of Dunshire
CLIP 11/21/13
Season 5
  • Season 5
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.