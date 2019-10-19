Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) takes a trip with Chris to the grocery store and finds some of the samples unacceptable. (“Soulmates,” Season 3, Episode 10)
Appearing:
Tags: parks and recreation, highlight, parks and rec, amy poehler, aziz ansari, nick offerman, Rashida Jones, leslie knope, ron swanson, Aubrey plaza, chris pratt, adam scott, andy dwyer, ron swanson scotch, ron swanson whisky, ron swanson grocery store
S3 E101 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
2011 Open 4 Business Productions, LLC All rights reserved
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.