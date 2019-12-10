Leslie vs. Bobby: Pawnee City Council Debate

Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd) go head-to-head in a debate for the Pawnee City Council elections. ("The Debate," Season 4, Episode 20)
Appearing:
Tags: Leslie debate, bobby newport, paul rudd, parks and recreation, highlight, parks and rec, amy poehler, aziz ansari, nick offerman, Rashida Jones, leslie knope, ron swanson, Aubrey plaza, chris pratt, adam scott, andy dwyer, Rob Lowe
S4 E2010 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
2012 Open 4 Business Productions, LLC All rights reserved
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.