Leslie Meets Her Hero

As an engagement gift to Leslie, Ben scores a quick meet and greet with Mr. Vice President himself, Joe Biden.
Appearing:
Tags: parks and recreation, highlight, amy poehler, leslie knope, adam scott, ben wyatt, white house, first gentlemen, future house, engagement present, hero, joe biden, vice president joe biden, dream come true, congratulations, public service, precious cargo
S5 E72 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
Copyright 2012 Open 4 Business Productions, LLC. All rights reserved.
