Chris (Rob Lowe) gets the flu and overreacts just a bit. Lucky for Ann, (Rashida Jones) this is exactly what she needs to find him less intimidating. ("Flu Season," Season 3, Episode 2)
Appearing:
Tags: chris gets the flu, parks and recreation, highlight, parks and rec, amy poehler, aziz ansari, nick offerman, Rashida Jones, leslie knope, ron swanson, Aubrey plaza, chris pratt, adam scott, andy dwyer, Rob Lowe
S3 E22 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
2011 Open 4 Business Productions, LLC All rights reserved
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.