April (Aubrey Plaza) agrees to sing "Time After Time" with Ann (Rashida Jones) after Ann tells her why she needs a good distraction. ("Bailout," Season 5, Episode 16)
Appearing:
Tags: parks and recreation, highlight, parks and rec, amy poehler, aziz ansari, nick offerman, rashida jones, leslie knope, ron swanson, aubrey plaza, chris pratt, adam scott, april and ann sing, time after time, rhetta, donna meagle
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.