Todd hires Charlie when he loses his job. Meanwhile, Rajiv comes up with an unconventional way to raise money for his honeymoon.

Appearing: Ben Rappaport Diedrich Bader Sacha Dhawan Parvesh Cheena Rebecca Hazlewood Rizwan Manji Anisha Nagarajan Pippa Black

S1 E19 21 min TV-14 Full Episode Comedy Primetime

