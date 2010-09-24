Main Content

S1 E1904/07/11

Charlie Curries a Favor from Todd
Details
Todd hires Charlie when he loses his job. Meanwhile, Rajiv comes up with an unconventional way to raise money for his honeymoon.

Appearing:Ben RappaportDiedrich BaderSacha DhawanParvesh CheenaRebecca HazlewoodRizwan ManjiAnisha NagarajanPippa Black
Tags: Outsourced, India, call, center, Gupta, Manmeet, Todd, mid american novelties, Honeymoon, Vacation, Boneathon, lingerie, rabbit, goat, Karmic Cash, pepper, roulette, tiffin, delivery, fire, blow horn, manager, employee of the month, world record, bike, Full Episode, nbc
S1 E1 | 09/23/10
Pilot
S1 E2 | 09/30/10
Measure of a Manmeet
S1 E3 | 10/11/10
Party of Five
S1 E4 | 10/14/10
Jolly Vindaloo Day
S1 E5 | 10/21/10
Touched By an Anglo
S1 E6 | 10/28/10
Bolloween
S1 E7 | 11/04/10
Truly, Madly, Pradeeply
S1 E8 | 11/11/10
Home for the Diwalidays
S1 E9 | 11/18/10
Temporary Monsanity
S1 E10 | 12/02/10
Homesick to my Stomach
S1 E11 | 01/20/11
A Sitar Is Born
S1 E12 | 01/26/11
Sari Charlie
S1 E13 | 02/04/11
Training Day
S1 E14 | 02/06/11
The Todd Couple
S1 E15 | 02/08/11
Guess Who's Coming to Delhi
S1 E16 | 02/24/11
Take This Punjab and Shove It
S1 E17 | 03/17/11
Todd's Holi War
S1 E18 | 03/24/11
Gupta's Hits and Manmeet's Missus
S1 E19 | 04/07/11
Charlie Curries a Favor from Todd
S1 E20 | 04/14/11
Mama Sutra
S1 E21 | 05/05/11
Rajiv Ties the Baraat
S1 E22 | 05/12/11
Rajiv Ties the Baraat, Part 2
