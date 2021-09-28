Main Content

Ordinary Joe
RETURNS JANUARY 3 | MON 10/9c

Joe Handles the 20th Anniversary of 9/11Ordinary Joe

CLIP09/27/21
Music Joe (James Wolk), Nurse Joe and Cop Joe each observe the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in their own way.

Appearing:James WolkNatalie MartinezCharlie BarnettElizabeth Lail
Tags: ordinary joe, ordinary joe on nbc, 102, episode 102, requiem, 911, nine eleven, 9/11, music joe, nurse joe, cop joe, joe kimbreau, james wolk, Joe, twin towers, anne ramsay, gwen, joe's mom, uncle frank, Jenny, elizabeth lail, david warshofsky
S1 E24 minTV-PGHighlightDramaPrimetime
20th Television, 6th & Idaho Productions, 3 Arts, Universal Television
