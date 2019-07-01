You Can't Get Help Like That Anymore; Miss Lovecraft Sent Me

A couple doesn't know what they are in for when they want to hire a robot to help with chores; a vampire hires a babysitter. Cloris Leachman guest stars.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, cloris leachman, broderick crawford, lana wood, henry jones, severn darden, pamela susan shoop, christopher law, aleshia brevard, roberta carol brahm, joseph campanella, sue lyon, robot servant, vampire, babysitter
S2 E226 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
