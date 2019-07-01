Night Gallery
S3 E1211/12/72

You Can Come up Now, Mrs. Millikan; Smile, Please
A wife believes in her inventor husband's genius; a photographer meets a vampire. Ozzie Nelson and Harriet Nelson guest star.

Episodes (27)

S3 E1 | 09/23/72
Flying Sepulcher of Death
S3 E2 | 09/24/72
The Return of the Sorcerer
S3 E3 | 09/30/72
Dear Joan: We're Going to Scare You to Death
S3 E4 | 10/01/72
Girl with Hungry Eyes
S3 E5 | 10/07/72
Witness Within
S3 E6 | 10/14/72
With Affection, Jack the Ripper
S3 E7 | 10/22/72
Rare Objects
S3 E8 | 10/28/72
Once Upon a Chilling
S3 E9 | 10/29/72
Spectre in Tap Shoes
S3 E10 | 11/04/72
Through a Flame Darkly
S3 E11 | 11/11/72
I Did Not Mean to Slay Thee
S3 E12 | 11/12/72
You Can Come up Now, Mrs. Millikan; Smile, Please
S3 E13 | 11/19/72
The Other Way Out
S3 E14 | 11/25/72
Candle, Candle Burning Bright
S3 E15 | 12/02/72
If I Should Die Before I Wake
S3 E16 | 12/09/72
Five Widows Weeping
S3 E17 | 12/10/72
Fright Night
S3 E18 | 12/16/72
Gallows in the Wind
S3 E19 | 12/17/72
Finnegan's Flight
S3 E20 | 12/23/72
The Eyes That Wouldn't Die
S3 E21 | 12/24/72
She'll Be Company for You
S3 E22 | 01/07/73
The Ring with the Red Velvet Ropes
S3 E23 | 01/14/73
Something in the Woodwork
S3 E24 | 03/04/73
Death on a Barge
S3 E25 | 05/13/73
Whisper
S3 E26 | 05/20/73
Doll of Death
S3 E27 | 05/27/73
Hatred Unto Death; How to Cure the Common Vampire
