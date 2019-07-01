With This Ring, I Thee Kill

A dying man who fears for his daughter who got engaged just one month earlier seeks the help of a psychic investigator. Gary Collins and Lucie Arnaz guest star.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, gary collins, lucie arnaz, dick dinman, will geer, richard hale, stacy harris, kimberly hyde, florence lake, richard loo, lee majors, larry watson, the sixth sense, dr. michael rhodes, psychic investigator, parapsychologist
S2 E5027 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
