Witch, Witch Burning Bright

A psychic investigator is called in when a young woman is thought to be a witch. Gary Collins and Cloris Leachman guest star.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, gary collins, jennie blackton, tiffany bolling, dana elcar, mike farrell, s. john launer, cloris leachman, kermit murdock, harry townes, william wintersole, witch, the sixth sense, dr. michael rhodes, psychic investigator
S2 E5126 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
