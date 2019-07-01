A lonely man's past and present begin to merge as he reminisces about the bar he used to hang out in with his late wife. William Windom and Diane Baker guest star.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, William Windom, diane baker, bert convy, john randolph, henry beckman, david astor, robert herrman, gene o'donnell, frederic downs, john ragin, david frank, susannah darrow, mary gail hobbs, margie hall, don melvoin, matt pelto
S1 E1426 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
