The Sins of the Fathers

A young man is persuaded to eat a lavish meal - a sin offering - to cleanse him of his sins. Geraldine Page and Richard Thomas guest star.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, geraldine page, richard thomas, michael dunn, cyril delevanti, alan napier, terence pushman, john barclay, barbara steele, sin offering, sin-eating, welsh custom, corpse meal
S2 E4626 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
