The Shadow in the Well

A woman seeks help when she sees apparitions of her recently drowned husband. Gary Collins and Will Geer guest star.
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, gary collins, james chandler, will geer, mary ann mobley, jeanette nolan, henry silva, mark tapscott, the sixth sense, dr. michael rhodes, psychic investigator, parapsychologist, drowning, husband, drowning husband
S2 E5526 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
